Scholarship Institute reports that the evolving college admissions landscape requires strategic planning for applicants amid increased competition and changing policies.

Mastering the college application process

The 2024-2025 admissions cycle flipped the script. Application surges, shifting test policies, and AI tools have reshaped how colleges choose students.

For applicants in 2025-2026, it's more competitive, but also full of opportunity. Scholarship Institute compiled a college application guide to help you work the system, not get worked by it. The rules, both official and unwritten, are changing fast, but staying on top of timelines and putting effort into every part of your college application can help pave the way for success.

What’s really going on?

Colleges are drowning in applications. According to Common App data released in March 2025, student applicants are up 4%, and total applications are up 6%. More applications mean lower acceptance rates, especially at top-tier universities. With the average student now applying to 6.1 schools, applicants will need a sharper, more organized approach to each of their applications.

Fall 2025-Summer 2026 timeline for seniors in high school

Aug. 1: The Common App opens.

Oct. 1: Submit your FAFSA as early as possible.

Nov. 1-15: Early Action and Early Decision application deadlines.

Jan. 1-15: Regular Decision application deadlines.

March-May: Colleges release decisions.

June 30: FAFSA deadline for the academic year.

Tip: Deadlines vary by school. Double-check especially for scholarships and aid.

AI’s role in admissions

How schools use AI:

Reviewing transcripts and checking completeness.

Flagging plagiarism and AI-generated essays.

Sorting applications for human reviewers.

Impact on students:

Authenticity and the human voice in essays matter more.

Some schools require video essays or interviews.

Testing: What’s actually required?

Over half of Ivy League schools, plus Stanford and Cornell, now require SAT or ACT scores.

About 80% of colleges remain test-optional in 2025-26 admissions, based on FairTest data.

SAT is now fully digital. ACT has a digital version with a science section.

Strategy: If your score helps you stand out, submit it (even to test-optional schools).

Essays that work

Do:

Start early and plan time for multiple drafts.

Pick something personal, specific, and meaningful.

Show growth and personality, not just accomplishments.

Don’t:

Choose overused topics or generic answers.

Write in a stiff or overly formal voice.

Repeat what's already on your résumé.

Tip: Use stories that let readers see who you are.

Financial aid and scholarships

FAFSA:

Opens Oct. 1, 2025

Final deadline is Jun 30, 2026

Some states have earlier priority deadlines (see the NCAN tracker)

Major scholarships:

Tip: Start searching in junior year and use tools like the Student Scholarships database.

Recommendation letters that stand out

Choose teachers from junior or senior year who know you well enough to help you sell yourself.

Share a "brag sheet," your essay, and your college list with the person writing your recommendation letter so they can remember and reference any relevant accomplishments.

Give recommenders at least two months' notice to write the letter.

Tip: Strong recommendations are detailed, honest, and personalized, not generic.

Demonstrated interest still matters

Roughly 15%-28% of colleges consider demonstrated interest, according to the National Association for College Admission Counseling's 2023 survey, the most recent data available. You can show interest by:

Visiting campuses or attending virtual tours.

Joining info sessions or emailing admissions reps.

Writing "Why Us?" essays that are tailored to the college.

Tip: Find out which colleges track interest using this list from College Transitions.

Smart strategies that work

Build a balanced school list: reach, match, and safety options.

Track deadlines, requirements, and submissions with a spreadsheet or app.

Prep for interviews. Follow up with thank-you emails.

Final thoughts: Be real, be ready

Key reminders:

Be authentic, especially with AI in the mix.

Start early and stay on track.

Submit financial aid forms early.

Action plan:

Map out your timeline.

Check each school's test policy.

Ask for recs soon.

Show genuine interest in top schools.

Admissions are changing. With a smart plan, you’ll stay ahead and find the right fit.

This story was produced by Scholarship Institute and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.