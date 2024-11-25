Maroon 5's 'Memories' is back on top — because of a movie

When Maroon 5 released their single "Memories" in 2019, it reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on three other Billboard charts. Now it's back on top of yet another one of the publication's endless charts, for an unlikely reason.

In October Billboard launched its Top Movie Songs chart to track how being featured in a movie — either in theaters or streaming — affects a song's streaming and download numbers. The second edition of the chart is out and "Memories" is number one, thanks to it being featured in the movie Venom: The Last Dance.

The movie, starring Tom Hardy, is the third in a trilogy featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom. According to Luminate, which tracks data for Billboard, "Memories" has racked up nearly 9 million streams and sold 1,000 downloads since the movie was released on Oct. 25. The song is the last one heard in the film before it ends and the credits roll.

The #2 song on the chart is also from Venom: Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

By the way, the song that topped the inaugural Movie Songs chart was "Tragedy" by the Bee Gees, thanks to its inclusion in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.