Maroon 5 to headline Milwaukee's massive Summerfest concert event

If you can't make it to Las Vegas this year to see Maroon 5 do their residency show, they've just given you an opportunity to see them in another location.

The group is the latest headliner to be announced for Milwaukee's Summerfest. They'll headline the event on July 5 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets for that show will go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. via the Summerfest website. A fan club presale starts March 6 at 10 a.m. CT.

Milwaukee's Summerfest will boast 600 artists over nine days. Maroon 5 is just the latest headliner to be announced; the others include Kane Brown, AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen and Mötley Crüe.

On March 8 and 9, Maroon 5 will perform shows in South Korea before returning to the U.S. for the kickoff of their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Those dates start May 17 and run through June 1.

After a break from Vegas, which will include the Summerfest appearance and a set at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 7, Adam Levine and the guys will return September 27 for more shows.

Maroon 5 may have new music in 2024: Guitarist James Valentine told ABC Audio a few months ago, "I think it's almost album time." If the band does release a new album, it'll be the first since 2021's Jordi, named after their late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

