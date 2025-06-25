Mariska Hargitay praises Taylor Swift as 'such a boss lady'

Taylor Swift is more than 25 years younger than Mariska Hargitay, but the acclaimed actress says the singer was still able to teach her a thing or two.

As Swifties know, Taylor named one of her cats Olivia Benson, after Hargitay's character on Law & Order: SVU, and then had her make a cameo in her star-studded video for "Bad Blood." Discussing that experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hargitay says, "That was the most fun, being in the squad with all the cool girls and super models ... it was like, the most fun ever."

"She was just warm and smart and kind and such a boss lady and it was so amazing," the actress added. "I learned so much from her. That's what I love about her. She's so young but she shows us in such beautiful ways how to be fearless and a boss lady."

Asked if she would do another music video, Hargitay says, "If Tay-Tay asked me. I'm hoping. I'm standing by for Taylor. I only do Taylor Swift videos now. I hit the big time."

Oh, and in case you forgot, Hargitay named her cat "Karma," after Taylor's song from Midnights.

