Mariah Carey's twins are "eager" to join her on tour: "I'm not forcing them"

Mariah Carey kicks off her Merry Christmas One and All! tour November 15 in Highland, California, and she says fans who come to see it will get a bonus: her two kids Monroe and Moroccan are going to be performing with her.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about her tour, Mariah said, "I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they're eager to do it, that's on them. I'm not forcing them to do anything."

"I never say, 'You guys gotta do this,' you know? It's whatever they want to do, and they're rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that's impressive to me."

This is the first time Mariah has done a full-fledged holiday tour, with stops 15 cities. Mariah said that when people ask her why she's doing it now, "I'm like, 'When did you want me to do it?'"

Mariah is also performing this weekend on the Billboard Music Awards and she said her performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" will take place in a veritable winter wonderland. You might see ice skating, and you could possibly see snow," she teased.

Asked how she plans to make it snow in LA, she shrugged and said, "That's what I do."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.