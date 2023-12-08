Mariah Carey releases new "Festive Lambs" edition of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video

Mariah Carey has gifted fans with a brand-new video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, she writes, "The best thing about being on tour is getting to celebrate the holidays with my lambily!! To show my appreciation, here is a new video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' I'm calling this one the 'Festive Lambs Edition!'"

The video was filmed during Mariah's current Merry Christmas One and All holiday tour. It features backstage footage of rehearsals, shots of Mariah's fans lip-synching to the song decked out in their best holiday finery, and Mariah onstage singing the song, flanked by her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

In other Mariah holiday news, she tells People that when it comes to holiday traditions, she's in favor of matching pajamas, lingerie as gifts, caroling, cranberry and popcorn garlands and, grudgingly, Hallmark movies. She doesn't watch them herself, but she says, "We don't want to take away things that people love."

Mariah's on the fence about eggnog: “Occasionally, I'm going to take a sip of eggnog. I mean, because it's eggnog. It's Christmas," she explains.

The singer also prefers real trees over artificial and even likes tree skirts. “[Tree skirts] can be cute,” she says. “It's all about the way they're zhuzhed. You got to zhuzh them properly.”

Mariah, however, is not a fan of tinsel, and she doesn't think gift cards make good presents. "I don't think people like that anymore," she tells People.

