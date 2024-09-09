Mariah Carey is back at work after 'couple of rough weeks' following mom, sister's deaths

Mariah Carey is "back at work" following the deaths of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison.

The singer shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of her singing her 2005 song "It's Like That" and a message thanking fans for standing by her during her recent family tragedy.

"It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!" her caption reads.

Carey's post comes two weeks after she announced her mother and sister died on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in a statement to ABC News on Aug. 26. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The statement didn't include details regarding the cause of death for either her mother or sister.

Carey's father died in 2002.

Carey also has an older brother, Morgan, and is mom to her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

