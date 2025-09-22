Mariah Carey to get her 'Flowers' with Apple Music livestream chat & performance

Mariah Carey will be getting her flowers from SZA.

Mariah will sit down for a conversation with the "Kill Bill" singer for an Apple Music event called Flowers on Wednesday in New York. Mariah will also perform some songs from her upcoming album, Here For It All, due out Friday. The event, hosted by Ebro Darden with an opening DJ set by D-Nice, will be streamed live on Apple Music starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before the event was announced, Mariah teased it on her Instagram Story. She posted a bouquet of flowers with a card attached from SZA. The note read, "MC, I'm so grateful for the love you have shown me. You've been a MASSIVE influence and inspiration to me and so many ppl. I can't wait to hear the new album next Friday. Hope we can meet soon!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.