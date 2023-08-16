Madonna’s 'Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience' getting first-ever vinyl release with two new songs

Rhino/Warner Records

By Jill Lances

Madonna is getting ready to launch The Celebration Tour this fall, but before that, she'll revisit her Madame X tour, which had her playing smaller theaters around the world.

A film of the tour was released in 2021, and now, the soundtrack, Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience, will be released on vinyl for the very first time. The release features 22 songs recorded January 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, along with two previously unreleased tracks: "Sodade" and "Crave" featuring Swae Lee.

Other songs on the album include live versions of Madame X tracks “Dark Ballet,” “I Don’t Search I Find” and more, along with classic hits like “Vogue,” Like A Prayer” and “Frozen.”

Dropping September 22, Madame X: Music From The Theater Xperience will be released to all retailers as a three-LP black vinyl set. A limited edition three-LP picture disc will also be sold exclusively on Madonna's website and at Rhino.com, as well as at Warner Music Group D2C stores.

Madonna will kick off The Celebration Tour on October 14 in London. It hits the States on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at Madonna.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

