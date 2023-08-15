Luke Combs announces 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old stadium tour

If you discovered Luke Combs thanks to his hit cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" and want to hear more, you'll be happy to know he's just announced a new set of stadium shows for next year.

Luke's 2024 Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour, named after his two most recent albums, will hit 13 cities, with an average of two shows per stop: one on Friday and one on Saturday. The tour gets underway April 12 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Houston on August 10.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Luke's Bootleggers fan club will get presale access on Wednesday, August 23.



For ticket information and the full list of dates, visit lukecombs.com.

Luke's "Fast Car" is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and in the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.