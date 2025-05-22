A lot more music: Max McNown releasing expanded edition of sophomore album

"A Lot More Free" singer Max McNown is about to release a lot more music.

It's an expanded edition of his sophomore album, Night Diving, now titled Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up). A song called "The Cost of Growing Up" is one of 11 new tracks on the project, which is due July 18.

"To me, the cost of growing up is an acceptance that difficult things are going to happen—from minor inconveniences to devastating loss, it’s all a part of life,” he says in a statement. "But there’s also beauty in that because, without those hard moments, you wouldn’t be able to truly love.”

As for the deluxe album, Max says Night Diving "never felt complete to me." He explains, "All of these songs were written in the same time period, and my intention was always to have them be one body of work."

The album is available for preorder now, and will be released on CD and on numerous vinyl versions.

Max, who's currently on a headline tour, will perform "A Lot More Free" on the third hour of NBC's Today show on May 29.

Here's the track listing for Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up):

"Forever Ain't Long Enough"

"Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)"

"St. Helens Alpenglow"

"The Cost of Growing Up"

"Same Questions"

"Call Me If You Miss Me"

"This Side of Heaven"

"Marley"

"Wherever I'm Going"

"Where to Start"

"Night Diving" (New Feature Version)

"It's Not Your Fault"

"Take This Plane"

"Hotel Bible"

"Roses and Wolves" (feat. Hailey Whitters)

"Won't Let Me Go"

"Azalea Place"

"Love I Couldn't Mend"

"Freezing in November (Revisited)"

"Night Diving"

"Hindsight & Photographs"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.