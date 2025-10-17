A lot can happen in a year: Watch Shinedown's video for 'Three Six Five'

Shinedown has premiered the video for their single "Three Six Five."

The clip features live and behind-the-scenes footage from the band's 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance U.S. tour, which included headlining performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"This year's been one for the books and playing 'Three Six Five' live with thousands of you has been unforgettable," Shinedown says. "Relive it with this brand new video, packed with highlights from the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour."

You can watch the "Three Six Five" video on YouTube.

"Three Six Five" is one of three new singles Shinedown has released in 2025, along with "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Shinedown also debuted another new track, "Searchlight," during their performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 10. The official release of the song is forthcoming.

