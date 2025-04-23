Lorde's new single 'What Was That' debuts over loudspeakers in NYC park

Lorde's upcoming single "What Was That" made its debut Wednesday night across a loudspeaker set up in New York City's Washington Square Park.

According to the NYC music blog Brooklyn Vegan, the "Royals" singer had teased an event at the park earlier in the day, but as fans flocked the Greenwich Village space, the gathering was shut down by police.

"I am truly amazed by how many of you showed up," Lorde reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "But they're telling me you gotta disperse ... I'm so sorry."

Nevertheless, Lorde showed up at Washington Square Park later in the night, and played "What Was That" through speakers while she danced along to the song.

"What Was That" marks the first new song from Lorde to follow her 2021 album, Solar Power.

