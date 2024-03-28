Lorde takes you to the river in latest cover off ﻿'Stop Making Sense'﻿ tribute

Lorde has premiered her take on "Take Me to the River" for the upcoming tribute to Talking Heads' classic 1984 concert film and live album, Stop Making Sense.

"Take Me to the River" was originally recorded by soul legend Al Green in 1974 and then covered by Talking Heads in 1978. The Talking Heads version became the band's highest charting single at the time, and a live recording is included on Stop Making Sense.

In a statement, Lorde shares that she wanted her "Take Me to the River" cover to reflect when her mom first showed her a Talking Heads video on YouTube when she was 12 years old.

"It's my interpretation of that pixelated spiritual experience," Lorde says. "We did it fast, I didn't let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect, the peeling posters, the jaw of acne."

You can listen to Lorde's "Take Me to the River" now via digital outlets.

The Stop Making Sense tribute also includes Paramore's cover of "Burning Down the House" as well as contributions from The National, Miley Cyrus, girl in red and The Linda Lindas.

