Lorde joins Charli XCX for surprise performance of "Girl, so confusing" remix

They worked it out on the remix and brought it to the stage.

Lorde joined Charli XCX at the Sweat tour's Madison Square Garden stop in NYC Monday night for a surprise performance of their "Girl, so confusing" remix. It was the first time the two performed the song together live.

In another surprise, Addison Rae joined Charli and co-headliner Troye Sivan for a live debut of her song "Diet Pepsi," as well as Charli's "Von dutch" remix on which she was featured.

Charli and Troye’s Sweat tour kicked off Sept. 14 in Detroit and hits Philadelphia on Sept. 25.

