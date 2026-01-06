Lorde, JENNIE, Katseye, Ravyn Lenae to play 2026 Governors Ball festival

Lorde is headlining the 2026 Governors Ball festival, taking place June 5-7 in New York City's Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The other headliners are rapper A$AP Rocky and K-pop star Stray Kids. The bill also includes Katseye, JENNIE, Ravyn Lenae, Audrey Hobert, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, Mariah the Scientist and Absolutely, who is RAYE's sister and will be opening for her on tour this year.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com.

