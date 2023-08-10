Lorde has a "light on inside me," and she'll "show it to you soon"

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Now for the return of everyone's favorite game show: what's Lorde teasing?

The "Royals" artist has shared a new Instagram post for the first time in over two years, featuring a cryptic caption that has fans buzzing about the possible return of Lorde season.

"After the show we went swimming," reads the caption, which accompanies photos of Lorde doing just that. "These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there's so much to tell you."

"No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there's a light on inside me," the post continues. "Show it to you soon."

Lorde's most recent album is 2021's Solar Power. She's currently playing a run of European festivals.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!