Lorde donating merch sales from Minneapolis shows to immigration funds

Lorde is donating the money from the merch sales at her shows in Minneapolis to immigration funds.

The "Royals" artist shares in an Instagram Story that the money, totaling $204,000, will benefit the Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee and the Immigrant Defense Network.

The post also includes the phrase "ICE out" drawn on Lorde's hand, referring to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January.

Lorde played two shows in Minneapolis in October in support of her latest album, 2025's Virgin.

