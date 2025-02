Lola Young is the latest artist announced as a performer at the 2025 BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys.

The "Messy" singer says in a statement, "I am super excited and grateful to be performing at The BRIT Awards this year. It’s a dream come true and an absolute honor to share this moment alongside so many incredible artists. To be nominated is a huge achievement for me and I’m so thankful for all the support I’ve received.”

The 2025 BRITs take place March 1 in London. Previously announced performers include Myles Smith, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and Sabrina Carpenter.

Lola, who's been #1 in the U.K. for four weeks with "Messy," was nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award in 2021. This year, she's up for best pop act.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.