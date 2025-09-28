Lola Young cancels performance at All Things Go festival in DC

After collapsing onstage Saturday night at the All Things Go festival in Forest Hills, New York, Lola Young announced on Sunday that she would no longer be appearing at the Washington, D.C., edition of the festival that evening.

On Instagram, she wrote, "I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you'll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care."

She added, "To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

As previously reported, Lola performed several songs on Saturday before collapsing and being carried off the stage by her team. Later that night, she posted on her Instagram Story, "Hi, For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, i am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support."

She had previously canceled an appearance on Friday, with her manager Nick Shymansky writing on her Instagram Story, "Unfortunately due to a sensitive matter I have advised Lola Young to pull out of performing ... this evening. Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

