Lola Young has announced a fall North American tour.

The headlining outing kicks off Nov. 1 in Toronto and concludes Dec. 6 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Lola-Young.com.

Young released a new single, "One Thing," in May. It follows her 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, which includes her breakout hit, "Messy."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.