Your identity could be up for grabs if you don’t do this simple thing with your devices

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport averages just over a quarter million passengers every day.

For criminals looking to grab personal information, it is like being a kid in a candy store.

“Everywhere we go we have our smartphones with us, and we may have our laptops as well, and you wouldn’t believe how that leaves our lives open to being exploited,” WSB consumer adviser Clark Howard said.

Using his laptop, security researcher Willis McDonald was able to show our partners at Channel 2 Action News how easy it would be to capture unsecure data.

“We’ve had this open for about 5 minutes and we’ve got 570 entries so far of devices that have come within range of the laptop as people pass by through the airport,” McDonald said, pointing the tick marks on his screen which indicated a device was being used. “You can see some of these devices where we have these little tick marks that are constant. Those are devices where somebody is playing music, they’re on a phone call or what have you.”

Channel 2 consumer producer Leah Dunn added, “Or they’re transmitting data.”

McDonald echoed Dunn’s sentiment, adding, “Or they are transmitting data somehow back and forth between devices.”

If the device is vulnerable, that data is up for grabs.

“It’s crucial to choose a strong, secure, unique password for each website or service,” Howard explains. “It’s also important to set up and use passwords to log into your computer, tablet, smartphone, and other devices.”

