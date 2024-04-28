World’s largest bounce house comes to Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Big Bounce America 2024 tour is making a stop at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville for two weekends.

It began on Saturday, April 27, and continues on Sunday, April 28, then will also be open the following weekend from Friday, May 3 through Sunday May 5.

The company holding the event says it features the world’s biggest bounce house, covering 24,000 square feet.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven inflatable attractions.

Tickets start at $22 for ages three and younger, $35 for ages seven to 15, and $45 for ages 16 and older, and can be purchased at their website.