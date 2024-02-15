‘World Series or bust:’ Braves pitchers and catchers report to Florida for spring training

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for Atlanta Braves fans is here: Pitchers and catchers officially report for spring training on Wednesday.

That’s right, the Braves 2024 season begins with spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

In Florida Spencer Strider, AJ Minter and other pitchers arrive for an early workout. The official first work out is set for Thursday.

The Braves postseason ended in yet another National League Division Series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies last year. Minter told reporters on Wednesday that the loss left a sour taste in the players mouths. He has only one goal on his mind for 2024.

“We hold ourselves to a different standard than most organizations & that’s what separates us... this is a World Series or bust.”

The position players have to report to North Port by Feb. 19; however, a few players, including Matt Olson and Austin Riley, have already arrived.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this story.