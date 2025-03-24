Woolite recalls detergent sold on Amazon due to potential bacterial contamination

By WSB Radio News Staff, Ashley Simmons, and Sabrina Cupit

More than 16,000 bottles of Woolite Delicates laundry detergent have been recalled after concerns about possible bacterial contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects 50-fluid-ounce bottles sold exclusively on Amazon.com under the SKU 62338-72724. The affected products bear lot numbers S24364, S24365, and S24366, which are printed near the top on the back of the bottle. The packaging is white with a light pink label and matching cap.

Testing revealed that some bottles may contain bacteria from the Pseudomonas family, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, which is commonly found in soil and water. While the bacteria typically do not pose a threat to individuals with healthy immune systems, those who are immunocompromised or rely on external medical devices may be at risk of serious infections. The bacteria can potentially enter the body through the eyes or open wounds.

The detergent was available for purchase in January 2025 for between $14 and $17. The manufacturer, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, is urging customers to stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

Consumers should not pour out the contents or attempt to recycle the bottle. Instead, once a refund has been processed, the detergent should be securely sealed and thrown away in household trash.

The recall was officially announced on March 20, 2025, and applies to approximately 16,200 units.

For more information, please visit the official recall notice at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Woolite-Delicates-Detergent-Recalled-by-Reckitt-Due-to-Risk-of-Exposure-to-Bacteria-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com.

Sabrina Cupit
Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

