Winner! Atlanta Botanical Garden takes home “The Great Christmas Light Fight” title

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Botanical Garden is officially a champion of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” It gets to celebrate with a new trophy and a $50,000 prize.

They started preparing for “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” back in August.

“You know, we always thought we were the best show in the country. Now we’re going to prove it,” Atlanta Botanical Garden CEO Mary Pat Matheson said.

#SkycopterPerks from Monday night:

The view from the ground is worth the price of admission, but we also enjoy the airborne look at the holiday lights at the @AtlBotanical . pic.twitter.com/FWDqZzyOaX — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) December 12, 2023

You saw the moment that the garden won Tuesday night on Channel 2 during ABC’s annual Christmas light competition. “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” defeated the New Mexico BioPark Society’s River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival and Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights to win.

What does the garden plan to do with the grand prize?

“Mission, mission, mission. Plant conservation, outreach to people in our community, connecting people to plants,” Matheson said.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” returns for its 13th season at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

The display features favorites like “Nature’s Wonders” and a few new exhibits, including: Skyline Frost, a new sky net by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics; illuminated metal birds and deer by Cédric Le Borgne and the return of White Rabbit to the Skyline Garden Pond.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 14. Tickets start at $44.95 for children and $47.95 for adults.

©2023 Cox Media Group