What to keep in your car if icy roads leave you stranded

FILE PHOTO: What should you keep in your car in case of winter weather?

ATLANTA — Icy conditions can leave drivers stuck on the road, which is why having an emergency kit in your car can be important.

Local mechanic Robin Benefield says one essential item every driver should carry is jumper cables, especially during cold weather.

“Always keep jumper cables in your car in case your battery dies, and cold weather always kills batteries,” Benefield said.

Benefield also recommends keeping a battery-powered air pump in your vehicle.

“If you have access to some kind of battery-powered air pump, it’s always nice to have those,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to pick up a nail, hit a curb, or get a flat tire.”

In addition to jumper cables and an air pump, Benefield says a blanket, along with water and snacks, can also be helpful to keep in your car in case you get stranded during icy conditions.