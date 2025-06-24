Wellstar proposes $1 billion hospital in Acworth, that could add 1,500 new jobs

ACWORTH, GA — Wellstar Health System is moving forward with plans to build a $1 billion hospital in Acworth, aiming to ease pressure on its busy Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and bring a major economic boost to the region.

According to a filed Certificate of Need application with the state, the proposed facility would be eight stories along Cobb Parkway and span 675,000 square feet. The hospital would include 70 emergency department bays, eight operating rooms, and is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs in the area.

Wellstar officials say the Acworth location would handle less severe cases, helping reduce emergency room wait times for critical patients at Kennestone.

The Georgia Department of Community Health has 120 days to review and respond to the proposal.

WSB’s Austin Elller contributed to this story