Wayfair chooses Atlanta for its second large-format physical store

ATLANTA, GA — The online furniture retailer opened its first physical large-format store in a Chicago suburb last year. Now, it has its sight set on Atlanta.

The location will feature 150,000 square feet of space. Wayfair says its new store will offer an immersive experience and that larger items not available for customers to take home right away can be delivered quickly from the retailer’s McDonough fulfillment center.

The new Wayfair store will be located within the district at Howell Mill and is slated to open in the spring of 2026.

