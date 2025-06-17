Water service temporarily restored in Fulton County, boil water advisory remains in effect

A boil water advisory was issued Friday afternoon for the Northside Parkway corridor in Atlanta.

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County crews have temporarily restored water service to customers after a 24-inch water main break was reported.

The water main break happened at Morris Road and Lathene Drive in north Fulton County.

“While affected customers have water service at this time, an additional planned water service outage will be required on Wednesday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to finalize repairs,” Fulton County officials said.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice, officials add.

People within a quarter-mile radius of the break should boil water or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, and making ice. Drinking water for pets should also be boiled or be from bottled water.

Other activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, can be done without boiling tap water.