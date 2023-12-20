Warming centers available in metro Atlanta as temperatures dip into 20s overnight

Warming centers available in metro Atlanta as temperatures drop across Georgia (File Photo) (AJC.com)

ATLANTA — With temperatures dipping into the 20s across Georgia this week, several metro areas have opened warming centers.

Overnight temperatures dropped to 28 degrees in the city of Atlanta Tuesday night, which is 10 degrees below the average this time of year.

Cobb County has partnered with MUST Ministries to provide shelter for those who need it when temperatures are near freezing.

MUST Ministries opens their Hope House Shelter at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta when temperatures are predicted to fall below 35 degrees.

People needing to use their shelter need to check in by 8 p.m. each night.

You can get details on the pick-up location and times, plus where and when to get a bus voucher on the Cobb County website.

Atlanta’s warming center is located at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue NE in Atlanta and will also be open overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Transportation will be provided beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta, with return transportation in the morning.

DeKalb County will provide warming centers on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Dec. 21, at five locations around the county.

Locations include Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002; Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294; Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316; North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341; and Frontline Response International at 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

©2023 Cox Media Group