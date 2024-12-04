WalletHub survey ranks Atlanta top city in the nation for singles

Skyline Park Here are some more photos from Skyline Park on the Roof at Ponce City Market. (Chris Berry/Slater Hospitality)

The personal finance firm, WalletHub, looked at 35 key metrics, like the number of online dating opportunities, the average price of a meal for two, the number of clubs, parks, music festivals and more, to determine that Atlanta is the top city for singles in the U.S. Atlanta beats out 182 cities for the spot.

The report says Atlanta has a very large number of attractions, restaurants, nightlife activies.as well as spas, shopping centers, and social clubs.

In addition, 69% of its adults are single and its median annual household income is a solid $79,000 a year.

After Atlanta came Las Vegas, then Seattle, Pittsburgh and Tampa. Despite being known as one of the best places to vacation, Hawaii’s Pearl City comes in last.

