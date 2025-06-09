WalletHub ranks Atlanta among top 10 U.S. cities to plan ‘staycation’

Atlanta Skyline Atlanta continues to experience significant development and growth, with key projects like the Atlanta BeltLine and Centennial Yards transforming the metro Atlanta area (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Influences Everything. When it comes to history, culture, music, entertainment, opportunity and business, Atlanta is among the best cities in the United States.

WalletHub has ranked Atlanta No. 9 on the list of top cities to plan a staycation this summer.

Atlanta is ranked No. 1 for ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita. Atlanta is also among the top 10 when it comes to pools and parks.

WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities including the 150 most populated and graded them by recreation, food and entertainment and rest and relaxation.

“It’s fun to visit an exotic location on vacation, but during rougher economic times, a staycation can save you a lot of money while being just as memorable,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said.

Atlanta ranked No. 14, No. 9 and No. 86 when it came to recreation, food and entertainment and rest and relaxation respectively.

Atlanta was recently ranked the No. 1 city in the United States to start a career.

Source: WalletHub
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!