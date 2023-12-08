U.S. Soccer selects where in metro Atlanta it will build new headquarters, training center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Soccer Federation’s headquarters is coming to Fayette County, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday.

Back in September, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that it would build its first-ever national training center and new headquarters in metro Atlanta. Until Thursday, it was unclear exactly where the headquarters would be in the metro.

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” Kemp said. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

The training center will be used by all 27 U.S. Soccer’s National Teams. The goal is to help drive interest and the growth of soccer in the U.S.

Thursday’s release did not specify where it will be built in Fayette County, but the site is expected to break ground in the spring. Kemp said this new headquarters will create 440 new jobs and bring a $228 million investment to the area.

U.S. Soccer Board members and athletes will celebrate this announcement on Dec. 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith.

Fayette County isn’t a stranger to U.S. Soccer. Kelley O’Hara, who grew up in Fayetteville and was a star at Starr’s Mills High School, won two World Cups with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

©2023 Cox Media Group