Uga XI won’t travel to Austin for No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia

Clemson v Georgia ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA XI walks on the field during the Aflac Kickoff Game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas. — One Dawg will noticeably be missing from the sidelines in Texas this weekend.

Boom, aka Uga XI, will not travel to Austin for No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia game on Saturday. His handler told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Athens Banner-Herald that the trip is just too far for the 2-year-old puppy.

“He hasn’t been on a plane yet and hadn’t been on a bus yet,” Charles Seiler told both newspapers.

So far this season, Uga XI has only traveled to home games in Athens and Georgia’s road game against Alabama last month.

Tuscaloosa is about 450 miles from the Seiler’s home in Savannah. The trip from Savannah to Austin though would be 1,110 miles and would take approximately 17 hours.

“This game just wasn’t a good fit for us,” Seiler told the AJC.

Fans wondered if Uga XI would have a meeting with Texas beloved mascot Bevo, who had a scary encounter with the previous Uga X, aka Que.

At the 2019 Sugar Bowl, Bevo charged at Uga X during a photo opportunity before kickoff. Guess that will have to wait for Texas’ visit to Sanford Stadium or if the teams meet in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.