UGA hits record fundraising level, passes $275 million for first time in university history

ATHENS, Ga. — Private donations to support the University of Georgia hit their highest amount in a single year, ever, on June 30.

According to UGA officials, private fundraising had contributed more than $275 million to the university, supporting scholarships, faculty, public service programs, the new UGA School of Medicine and more.

The donations came from almost 70,000 alumni and friends, the university said, and broke all of the university’s previous fundraising records.

“I have immeasurable gratitude for everyone who made this record year possible,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. “We are at an important juncture in UGA’s history, and by giving at levels we have never seen before, donors are empowering us to achieve at levels we have never seen before. These contributions — made to all areas of the university — will truly change lives, enhance our state and improve our world.”

Now having reached a university historic high for single-year contributions, UGA said their three-year rolling fundraising average had passed $258 million, marking the seventh year the university has raised more than $200 million for a fiscal year.

For the 2024 fiscal year, UGA said donors had created 127 scholarship funds and endowed 19 faculty positions, bringing the total faculty spots to 375.

“We are in the midst of an amazing time for this university, and our donors are a huge reason why,” Jill S. Walton, vice president for development and alumni relations, said. “I am filled with gratitude and pride knowing that so many donors — long-time and first-time, alumni and friends, parents and students, UGA faculty and staff — recognized the possibility of this moment in UGA’s history and committed to making that possibility real.”

Going forward, UGA said they plan to keep endowments and scholarships, both for graduate and undergraduate students, as a priority.

The university said funding in the 2024 fiscal year included contributions to:

A new record for single-day giving during Dawg Day of Giving, one year after UGA supporters set the previous record.

A total of more than $10 million from the Stanton Foundation that will benefit areas across campus, including $5 million to the School of Law and $5.2 million to the College of Veterinary Medicine.

The continued strengthening of e-mobility research, education and economic outreach at UGA and across the state through $1 million gifts from Kia and Cox Automotive.

The enhancement of Embark Georgia, a statewide network that supports students who have experienced foster care or homelessness, thanks to a $1.1 million gift from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation’s Child Well-Being Fund.

A transformational gift from John Munro Godfrey Sr. and his wife, Flavel, to endow and name the John Munro Godfrey Sr. Department of Economics in the Terry College of Business.

Significant commitments to UGA Athletics, further supporting student-athletes and bolstering facilities projects such as the renovations of Foley Field, Jack Turner Softball Stadium and Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis Center.



