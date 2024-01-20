UGA dorm now bat-free after multiple sightings, university says

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia says their dorms are now bat-free after multiple bat sightings were reported by students at Oglethorpe Hall.

On Friday, the school confirmed that they have fixed openings in the roof that gave bats a way in.

The school said the bats were first seen in the stairwell of the dorm.

A pest control company safely removed all bats from the dorm.

The university said it remained in contact with the Georgia Department of Public Health throughout the bat removal process.