UGA announces new partnership with The Player's Lounge

Tate Ratledge (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during Georgia's game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Player’s Lounge is a new media platform for student-athletes and universities to engage with fans through content, digital, and in-person experiences.

The new partnership between the University of Georgia and The Player’s Lounge will work with current and former student-athletes to create branding and NIL, or Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities.

The Player’s Lounge was co-founded by former University of Georgia student-athlete Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall.

The platform has worked with more than 300 student-athletes including more than 80 from the University of Georgia.

