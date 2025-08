Two of the most ‘walkable and feel-good’ streets in the nation are in Georgia

Dahlonega, Georgia, took the No. 5 spot, with Savannah coming in at No. 9.

GEORGIA — A new national survey of the most walkable and feel-good streets includes two streets in Georgia.

Main Street in Dahlonega ranked No. 12, and East Main Street in Blue Ridge came in at No. 35 on Assisted Living Magazine’s list of the Top 50 “wellness walks” in the US.

The rankings are based on a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who shared their favorite streets to stroll for both scenery and well-being.

The top spot went to Main Street in Lake Placid, New York.