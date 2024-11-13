Travis d’Arnaud posts heartfelt goodbye to Braves country after signing with Angels

Travis D'Arnaud Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud rounds second base after hitting a walkoff home run to win a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

ATLANTA — Travis d’Arnaud is saying goodbye to Atlanta.

The 35-year-old catcher agreed to a 2-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after the Braves decided not to pick up his $8 million option last week. The signing reunites d’Arnaud with former Braves assistant and current Angels manager Ron Washington.

On Tuesday, he posted a heartfelt goodbye message to Braves country along with highlights of his favorite moments with the team.

“Atlanta, thank you for everything. Ever since my brother played here, you have been amazing to me and my family. I feel like I was not only part of the team, but part of the city. Thank you to all the fans, the coaches, the staff, and most importantly the players. I made a lot of lifelong friendships and hope for nothing but the best always. Every one of y’all made driving to the field feel like a blessing. I will be forever grateful for everything. World Champs for life!”

d’Arnaud joined the Braves organization, which his brother Chase already played for, back in 2020.

He caught every game of the 2021 World Series where Atlanta defeated Houston in six games to win their first title since 1995.

d’Arnaud represented the Braves at the 2022 All-Star Game and won a 2020 Silver Slugger Award during his time with Atlanta.