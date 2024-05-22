Tickets go on sale today for Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever games at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Jackie Young (C) #0 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Dream 97-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning for the Atlanta Dream’s home games versus the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena.

The Dream announced last week that it was moving the June 21 and Aug. 26 games to their former home. The games will feature the last three No. 1 draft picks: the Dream’s Rhyne Howard and the Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Tickets will available at 10 a.m. on the Dream’s website here. Season-ticket holders and fans who already bought should have received an email about the tickets they already purchased.

Atlanta currently plays at the 3,500 seat Gateway Center Arena, which is the smallest capacity of the WNBA arenas. State Farm Arena, where the Dream played from 2008 to 2016 and 2019, can hold up to 17,000.

The Dream is off to a 2-1 start to the season but tickets have been a hot commodity since before the season began. In April, Atlanta announced that it sold out its season-ticket allotment.

Other games against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky, led by Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso, are listed as sold out.

“We’re not new to sell outs. We actually had eight sell outs under new ownership three years ago. We had 12 sellouts last year,” president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said. “And so this year is extra special because we’re catching this wave. It’s an incredible year. We’ve got an exciting draft class, and we’re so excited.”