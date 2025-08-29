Thousands of visitors expected as Atlanta police prepare for busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are preparing for multiple events during the Labor Day holiday weekend that will draw thousands, including college football games and the annual pop culture convention Dragon Con.

Atlanta police officials are urging the public to be mindful of the many events taking place simultaneously in downtown and midtown areas.

Police warn of increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic across the city, and officers will be highly visible throughout the weekend. Dragon Con alone is expected to draw more than 70,000 attendees.

Among the many events taking place across Atlanta include the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, and Atlanta’s Hip Hop Day Festival. In addition, the Aflac Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Syracuse playing Tennessee on Saturday and Virginia Tech taking on South Carolina on Sunday.

“From superheroes and villains, to concert fans, Pride celebrations, and holiday weekend warriors, Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times in the city. The Atlanta Police Department is prepared and ready to keep our city safe,” police officials said in a social media post.

Officials also say “officers will be highly visible in the city to help protect the public, ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible and respond to any public safety needs.”

AAA officials anticipate a major increase in motorists throughout the Labor Day travel period, which extends through next week.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials expects more than 2.3 million passengers through Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Police also released safety tips for residents and visitors: