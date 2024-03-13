This Georgia city wants to pay you more than $7,000 to move there

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia city will pay you more than $7,000 to move there.

According to MakeMyMove.com, a marketplace that helps people find cities incentivizing workers to move there, Columbus is offering a $7,400 package to anyone who moves to the west Georgia city.

The package includes $5,000 for relocation expenses, six months of coworking space at CoWork Columbus, an annual community connection outing, which includes rafting, ziplining and a mixer with locals, a 1-year-membership to Fetch Dog Park, a 1-year-membership to the Columbus Aquatics Center, coffee with the mayor and more.

Many of the incentive programs on MakeMyMove.com are for remote workers.

Columbus is along the Chattahoochee River and offers a low cost of living and is a hub for startups. The city is the second-largest in Georgia.

“Explore the possibilities and make your move to Columbus, the major Georgia metro with a big hometown heart. Columbus welcomes remote workers with a $5,000 relocation incentive. Apply today and discover a city where life flows more meaningfully, and your full potential awaits,” MakeMyMove.com wrote.