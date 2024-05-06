These are the top 25 high schools in Georgia, according to new ranking

The U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual high school rankings.

The publication included data on nearly 25,000 high schools in 50 states and determined how well each school prepared its students for college.

The only Georgia high school that made the top 100 nationally is the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, which ranked highly in Advanced Placement participation and minority enrollment.

Here are the top 25 schools in Georgia as of 2024, according to the new report:

1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology - Lawrenceville

2. Columbus High School - Columbus

3. Alliance Academy for Innovation - Cumming

4. Walton High School - Marietta

5. Northview High School - Duluth

6. Davidson Magnet School - Augusta

7. DeKalb School of the Arts - Avondale Estates

8. South Forsyth High School - Cumming

9. Lambert High School - Suwanee

10. Academy for Classical Education - Macon

11. Johnson Magnet - Augusta

12. Chattahoochee High School - Alpharetta

13. Lassiter High School - Marietta

14. Savannah Arts Academy - Savannah

15. Rainey McCullers School of the Arts - Columbus

16. Elite Scholars Academy School - Jonesboro

17. North Gwinnett High School - Suwanee

18. McIntosh High School - Peachtree City

19. North Oconee High School - Bogart

20. Johns Creek High School - Johns Creek

21. Milton High School - Alpharetta

22. Starrs Mill High School - Fayetteville

23. Alpharetta High School - Alpharetta

24. Cambridge High School - Milton

25. Pope High School - Marietta

Read more here.

©2024 Cox Media Group