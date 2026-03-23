Survey finds patient dog owners more likely to have obedient pets

ATLANTA — As National Puppy Day is observed, a new survey finds that dog owners who are more patient with their pets typically have more obedient dogs.

The survey shows dogs can sense when their owners are anxious, and staying calm can help improve a dog’s overall attitude.

Researchers also find daily exercise is the number-one habit that keeps a dog happy. A regular feeding schedule and consistent cuddle time follow closely behind.

The survey also recommends socializing dogs with other pets as part of maintaining their well-being.