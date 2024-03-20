Students at one metro Atlanta school to work from home on day of solar eclipse next month (File photo) (Dimas Rachmatsyah/Getty Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe a virtual learning day next month on the day of a solar eclipse.

District officials shared the news on Tuesday.

The Great American Eclipse will last from 1:45 p.m. to 4:21 p.m. on April 8.

The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to NASA.

This virtual learning day comes after the students go on spring break from April 1-5.

If you are viewing the eclipse, it is advised to wear eyeglasses for safety purposes.

