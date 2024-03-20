Students at one metro Atlanta school to work from home on day of solar eclipse next month

Those in the roughly 2575-mile path will see a total solar eclipse – meaning that they will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.

Students at one metro Atlanta school to work from home on day of solar eclipse next month (File photo) (Dimas Rachmatsyah/Getty Images)

By WSB-TV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe a virtual learning day next month on the day of a solar eclipse.

District officials shared the news on Tuesday.

The Great American Eclipse will last from 1:45 p.m. to 4:21 p.m. on April 8.

The eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada, according to NASA.

This virtual learning day comes after the students go on spring break from April 1-5.

If you are viewing the eclipse, it is advised to wear eyeglasses for safety purposes.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!