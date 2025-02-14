State officials report record year for exports in Georgia

Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia downtown skyline at dusk. (Sean Pavone)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — New numbers from the Governor’s Office and State Department of Economic Development show a 6.4% increase in exports last year.

That’s nearly 3 times the national average. The more than $53 billion dollars in goods with the ‘Georgia Made’ label put the state at number six in the nation when it comes to the dollar value of trade with other countries, more than 220 countries and territories in all.

Governor Kemp touted the state’s business climate in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We are letting the market work in Georgia!”

He says these latest record-breaking numbers represent economic opportunity in every corner of the state. The top exports include civilian aircraft and parts, followed by motor vehicles, computers, telephone sets and medical devices.

