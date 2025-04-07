Spring break travelers face rising gas prices across Georgia

ATLANTA — As spring break travel ramps up, Georgia drivers are feeling the impact at the pump. The average price for regular unleaded gas in Georgia has jumped to $3.04 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week and 12 cents from just a month ago, according to AAA.

In metro Atlanta, prices are even higher, averaging $3.10 per gallon. Despite the spike, Georgia still sits below the national average, which rose 10 cents this week to $3.25 per gallon.

AAA says the seasonal rise in prices is expected this time of year as fuel suppliers switch to more expensive summer gasoline blends and perform routine system maintenance. However, new tariffs recently implemented by President Donald Trump are adding a layer of uncertainty.

“While a spring price bump is typical, the impact of new tariffs could drive prices even higher in the coming weeks,” AAA experts warn.

Travelers are advised to budget for higher fuel costs, especially as spring break traffic continues to increase across the state.

WSB’s Sydney Darden contributed to this story