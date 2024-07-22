Six Flags Over Georgia implements new chaperone policy

Six Flags Over Georgia (Six Flags Over Georgia)

AUSTELL, Ga. — The 290-acre theme park will enact a new chaperone policy beginning Friday.

Six Flags Over Georgia announced that under this policy, guests 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older to enter and stay in the park after 4:00 p.m.

The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo ID with a date of birth at ticket entry. Pictures of IDs will not be accepted.

One chaperone can go with no more than 10 guests, ages 15 or younger per day.

The theme park said, that the chaperone must accompany their party during arrival and remain with them inside the park during their visit. They must also be available by phone throughout their stay.

Any guests 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be asked to leave.

The policy applies to all Six Flags Over Georgia ticket and season pass holders.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Over Georgia continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” the company said.

In March, local leaders discussed safety concerns around Six Flags Over Georgia after violence broke out near the park after an officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the Mableton mayor. He told Newell that he wants people to feel comfortable about visiting Six Flags and the surrounding areas in Cobb County.

“This isn’t simply responding to this shooting. This is about finding a long-term solution that’s in the best interest of the park, of the city, and of the residents,” he said.

The policy will go into effect Friday, July 26.