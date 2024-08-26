Show me the money! Atlantan wins $150,000 in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Check your pockets and find your Powerball tickets because someone in Atlanta won $150,000 on Saturday night!

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket through the Georgia Lottery app for the Aug. 24 drawing.

The winning numbers were 5-15-21-24-43 and the Powerball was 17.

The lucky ticket matched four of the first five winning numbers and, with a 3x Power Play, the ticket became worth $150,000.

No one took home the big jackpot, so it rises to $44 million for Monday night’s drawing.

If that’s not enough, you’ve got a chance for an even bigger payday. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $575 million.